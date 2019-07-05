Update: Malvern Police warns wanted man “Armed and Dangerous”

Corey Ladale Pryor

Update:

HOPE, Ark. – Hope Police Department needs your help. Pryor was last seen at 5:30 a.m. at 9 St. and Edgewood St. in Hope, AR going south on foot.

Pryor is approximately 5’10’, slender, and has shoulder length dread locks. He is wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, dark dew rag, and carrying a dark colored backpack.

He has multiple tattoos, including “C.P.” on his right shoulder, “Luck” on his upper back, tear drops on his left arm, “Y” on both of his ears, and his left ear is pierced.

If you have any information regarding Cory Pryor, call 911.

Original Story:

The Suspect is 32 year old, Corey Ladale Pryor and is wanted by the Malvern Police Department on the following felony charges:

• Kidnapping

• Aggravated Assault

• Aggravated Assault on a Family or Household Member

• Endangering the Welfare of a Minor

• Residential Burglary

• Escape

Suspect Pryor is wanted for an incident that occurred in Malvern on June, 30. At the time of the incident he was armed with a knife. Pryor was arrested at the scene, but was able to escape from the officers patrol car and fled the area while handcuffed. Pryor is considered Armed and Dangerous and he currently shows an address in Hope, AR. If you have information on the whereabouts of this suspect, please call (501) 332-3636. If you see him, do not approach him, instead call 911.