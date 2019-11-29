Malvern police in search of multiple suspects in homicide

MALVERN, Ark. — Local police responded to a call about a shooting on Wednesday Nov. 27 around 8 p.m.

When they arrived they found a victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say the victim later died due to the gunshot.

Malvern police have multiple suspects, and say that they entered the house by force and demanded items from the home before shooting the victim.

They have arrested Charles George, 22, and Dale Buckley, 18.

Malvern Police say they are still looking for Terrence Hughes Jr., 19, Korwan Keith, 22, Duante Weaver, 20, and an unknown male who are wanted for Capital Murder.

Korwan Keith, 22

Terrance Hughes Jr.

Unknown Suspect

Duante Weaver, 20

These suspects are considered armed and dangerous, and if anyone has any information on the location of any of these suspects please contact Malvern police at 501-332-3636 or call 911.