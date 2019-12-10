Malvern Animal Shelter broken into, six dogs still missing

MALVERN, Ark. – The community of Malvern is on the hunt for six dogs who escaped from the animal shelter. Over the weekend someone broke in and let the dogs run wild. This is the second time in a month someone has broken into the shelter, this time all the dogs were gone when shelter employees came into work.

Perked ears and wagging tails greet those who walk through the Malvern Animal Shelter but just 24 hours ago the cages were empty.

“The fence had been slit and somebody had let all the animals out,” Mayor Brenda Weldon said.

22 dogs were gone.

“It’s very heartbreaking. I mean it really is,” Weldon said.

Mayor Weldon started the search, scouring the streets for the missing pups.

“The animals are the ones that are suffering because they’re out there, they may not be fed, they may not have water, they may not have the shelter that they need,” Weldon said.

The group Stop Animal Cruelty, Hot Spring and Garland County, also pitched in.

“We’re just lucky we got as many back,” Stop Animal Cruelty President Mary Ann Taft said.

Still, six kennels remain empty.

“One of them is a female. She’s tan and black and she’s pregnant,” Taft said.

Now, with two holes cut in the fence, Mayor Weldon says it’s time to put some extra eyes on the place.

“We are in the process of getting not only security cameras but also a security system for both of our doors,” Weldon said.

They’re hoping it’ll keep these paws where they belong.

“It’s very traumatic for them because this is the only home they know,” Taft said.

The search for the six missing dogs continues and they are hoping to find all of them before the cold sets in. Stop Animal Cruelty has set up a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of whoever broke into the shelter.