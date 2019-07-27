Maleah Davis Memorial Bridge approved for south Arkansas

FULTON, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS)- The young Texas girl whose remains were discovered near a highway in Fulton, Arkansas will be remembered in a special way. Here’s how the state is keeping her memory alive.

The Maleah Davis Memorial Bridge is now closer to reality. The Arkansas Highway Commission unanimously approved the proposal to rename a Hempstead County Bridge after four-year-old Maleah Davis.

The young girl’s remains were discovered at exit 18 in Fulton, Arkansas earlier this summer.

Officials hope this will be a way to honor all missing and exploited children from across the country.

“What we have to do is get the signs made. Once we get the signs made we get on a list for the highway to come and install them,” said Sheriff James Singleton, Hempstead County.

The Hempstead County Sheriff says the renaming of the bridge will be funded by private donors.

This week a grand jury indicted Davis’ stepfather Derion Vence for tampering with evidence. He may face additional charges once a full autopsy is completed.