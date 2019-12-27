Maintenance work on state highway 440 requires alternating lane closures

PULASKI COUNTY (12-27) – Maintenance work on State Highway 440 requires temporary lane closures in Pulaski County, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) officials.

Weather permitting, crews will alternately close westbound lanes of State Highway 440 between mile markers 13 and 15 from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Monday, December 30 and Tuesday, December 31.

Traffic will be controlled by traffic cones and signage. Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones. Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov. You can also follow us on Twitter @myARDOT.