Mail being lost or delayed for years, could cause serious health problems

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A man in North Arkansas says for years dozens of letters and packages sent to his business have been getting delayed or lost in the mail.

Larry Lyles mail should be going to the Holiday Island Post Office, but his mail and checks and credit cards relating to his business have been landing in Eureka Springs.

Larry sees a bigger problem, he’s concerned people on medication may be facing a more serious issue.

” If that gets delayed, it could be a serious health problem. If that gets lost, it could be a very interesting process trying to refill those lost prescriptions.”

After trying for months Larry did finally get a call back from the area postal surpervisor saying that they were working on it.

But he says they wouldn’t tell him anything about how they planned to actually fix the problem.