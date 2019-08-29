Madison County Pool Closed

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Labor Day weekend is almost here and a pool in Huntsville will not be ready for guest to enjoy.

The Withrow Springs State Park swimming pool will not be open after a leak was discovered on Monday according to Assistant Superintendent Adam Leslie.

The pool was closed last summer due to safety issues. Repairs to the pool began earlier this year and were completed and passed inspection after a new section of wall and deck were installed.

“We started to fill up the pool to get the chemicals balanced and everything cleaned up and ready to go and we lost about eight inches overnight, and so we got a leak somewhere in the pool.”

Leslie says that this is the only public pool in Madison County and that the park will try to fix the leak as quickly as possible to be ready for next Memorial Day.