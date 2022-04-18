A man who pleaded guilty to supplying counterfeit fentanyl-laced pills to the drug dealer who sold them to rapper Mac Miller before the star died of an overdose has been sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison, officials announced Monday.

Former West Los Angeles resident, Ryan Michael Reavis, pleaded guilty last year to a single-count superseding information charging him with distribution of fentanyl.

Reavis was sentenced to 131 months in federal prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

He is one of three people charged in Miller’s overdose death.

Reavis, who moved to Arizona in 2019, distributed counterfeit oxycodone pills to co-defendant Cameron James Pettit, 30, of West Hollywood on Sept. 4, 2018, officials said.

He admitted to knowing that the pills contained fentanyl or some other controlled substance, according to the Department of Justice.

Shortly after Reavis supplied him with the fentanyl-laced pills, Pettit gave them to the 26-year-old rapper, whose real name was Malcolm James McCormick.

Miller got the pills about two days before he suffered the fatal drug overdose on Sept. 7, 2018.

Miller died from an accidental overdose due to a combination of alcohol and drugs, including fentanyl, the L.A. County coroner’s report said at the time.

