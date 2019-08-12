LRSD’s Dads take your child to school on the first day – August 13

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – When the bell rings Tuesday, August 13th, more than 23,000 Little Rock School District students will return to school – many of whom the District hopes will be accompanied by their fathers or a father figure – part of LRSD’s annual Dad’s Take Your Child to School Day and Facebook photo contest.

About Dads Take Your Child to School Day

The Dads Take Your Child to School Day is designed to promote the important role which fathers and male role models play in a child’s education.

Research indicates that when fathers are involved in their child’s education, children learn more, perform better in school and have less disciplinary problems. According to the National Responsible Fatherhood Clearinghouse, “Even when fathers do not share a home with their child, their active involvement can have a lasting and positive impact.”

The Facebook Photo contest is intended to celebrate the fathers/father figures who are committed to supporting the education of their children. Contest rules and instructions for entering can be viewed here.

To enter, fathers or male role models take their child to school on the first day, snap a photo on school grounds, and upload to the contest page found on the District’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/mylrsd). Entrants will also be required to submit contact information in the event they win.

Winning dads will enjoy lunch with Superintendent Mike Poore and prizes that feature a “Game Day” experience with LRSD coaches and teams, including new Parkview Head Basketball Coach, Scotty Thurman.

For more information, contact Pamela Smith – pamela.smith@lrsd.org or 501-447-1030.