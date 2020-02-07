Closings
LRSD Superintendent turns roof into office for a good cause

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock School District Superintendent Michael Poore likes a challenge.

He is challenging himself and families to help out the community.

On Friday, he is ditching his warm office for a cold rooftop, known as his “Poore Man on the Roof” food and donation drive.

According to Poore, fourth-grade students at Washington Elementary picked out the day he would be on the roof two months ago.

This year’s non-profit partner is the Watershed.

The district is collecting non-perishable food, personal hygiene items and monetary donations to support Bright Futures, LRSD’s ViPS Program and the Watershed.

