LRSD Superintendent turns roof into office for a good cause

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock School District Superintendent Michael Poore likes a challenge.

He is challenging himself and families to help out the community.

DONATE: Poore Man on the Roof is TODAY! Donate hygiene products, non perishables, and $1 to help the @lrsd reach the goal of raising $23k- a dollar for each student- to support the cause. We will be out here #RaisingTheRoof on the roof with Supt. Mike Poore talking the campaign pic.twitter.com/sBrfHP0TxC — Mandy Noell (@MandyNoell) February 7, 2020

On Friday, he is ditching his warm office for a cold rooftop, known as his “Poore Man on the Roof” food and donation drive.

According to Poore, fourth-grade students at Washington Elementary picked out the day he would be on the roof two months ago.

This year’s non-profit partner is the Watershed.

The district is collecting non-perishable food, personal hygiene items and monetary donations to support Bright Futures, LRSD’s ViPS Program and the Watershed.

If you would like to make a donation, click here.