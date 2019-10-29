LRSD students to stage “Sick-Out” in support of LRSD teachers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Students are planning a “Sick-Out” day to stand with the teachers of LRSD on Wednesday, October 30.

A message went out yesterday asking for supporters to join students as they stay home for a “sick-out” in solidarity with the educators tomorrow.

This message said, “If you are a caregiver of a student, you can call their absence in, and no matter who you are, you can join them at 12:45pm outside the Governor’s Office in the State Capitol, wearing red, holding supportive signs, and supporting them in their demands to meet with the Governor about an immediate return to democratically-elected, local control and return of recognition of the LREA Little Rock Teachers’ Union.”

They asked caregivers of students or students themselves to fill out a pledge to show Governor Hutchinson, and the State Board of Education how many students intend to follow educators in the event of a work action and encourage them to come to the table.