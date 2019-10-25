LRSD sends letter to parents regarding the return of local control

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock School District (LRSD) Superintendent Mike Poore sent out a letter to parents regarding the decisions by the Arkansas State Board of Education regarding the return of local control to the LRSD and the status of the Little Rock Education Association (LREA).

The letter states that the State board voted to return local control to the LRSD with the election of a board in 2020. The Board also voted to no longer recognize the LREA as the bargaining organization for LRSD employees and directed LRSD to do the following:

Developing Personnel Policy Committee

Reestablish Teacher Fair Dismissal Rights

LRSD has been informed that the LREA may vote to take work actions following these decisions. They are uncertain on what the LREA’s actions will be.

LRSD says that all schools will be open, buses will run, and meals will be served.

