LRSD provide COVID-19 related update

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In an effort to keep the LRSD community informed of the the District's response to COVID-19 related to concerns, LRSD continues its regular updates

The District is entering into Phase II of its instructional and meal delivery plan for students. This includes notifying families of the opportunity to access technology to help connect students to computer and internet service. Additional information is being shared with parents this week. LRSD Superintendent Mike Poore reminds families about the resources already listed on the District’s website as well as the continued support for students through the meal program.

Attached to this advisory is the current video message, and latest meal schedules offered in conjunction with the City of Little Rock and other community partners. The media is requested to help us emphasize the availability of FREE meal service to ALL students, inclusive of public, private, charter and parochial schools.