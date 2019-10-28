LRSD holds substitute teacher hiring event due to possible teacher strike

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock School District (LRSD) is hosting a substitute teacher hiring event Monday, Oct. 28 and, Tuesday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

This event might be taking place because of a possible upcoming teachers strike.

LRSD teachers contracts are up on Thursday, Oct. 31, and their union has said that anytime after that there may be a work stoppage, because of this the district needs to hire more substitute teachers.

On October 10, the State Board of Education unanimously voted that the Little Rock Education Association would no longer have negotiating power with the Education Commissioner, which means that they have eliminated the recognition of their union.

Substitute teachers make anywhere between $70 to $80 a day, however if there is a strike the pay would be going up to $180 a day.

The event is being held at LRSD Technology Center on 7701 Scott Hamilton Road, Rooms 101 and 102.

You need to be at least 18 years or older, have a High School Diploma, College Transcript or Teaching License and Cleared Background Checks.

They ask if it is possible to start filing out your application prior to attending the event. Click to start filling out your application here at www. willSub.com.

For more information click the PDF link.