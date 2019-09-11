LRSD Earns Distinction of District With Most National Merit Semifinalists for 2020

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – (News Release) The Little Rock School District learns that 16 students – the most in the state – have been named among the approximately 16,000 students nationwide, earning the distinction as National Merit Semifinalists. Little Rock Central High School tied with a northwest Arkansas high school, having the most at 15, while Parkview Magnet High School had one Semifinalist named. The National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) released the names today in the 65th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

These students now have the opportunity to vie for one of the 7,600 scholarships awarded next spring, and valued at more than $31 million. Semifinalists must make it to the Finalist level to be considered for a scholarship. According to program officials, more than 90% of the Semifinalists are expected to make it to Finalist stage, with half of that number earing a scholarship and title of Merit Scholar.

“This is an excting moment for the students, their parents and their teachers,” said LRSD Superintendent Mike Poore. “This is an example of their exceptionalism and commitment to academic excellence. While we wish them well in the next phases of the program, we are equally proud of what they’ve already accomplished.”

The District will host a special reception to recognize the students on November 11th. Additional details will be announced.

