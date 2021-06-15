LRPD: Suspect arrested in Monday night Roosevelt Road fatal shooting, victim identified

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The suspect in a Monday night homicide has been arrested and the victim identified.

According to investigators, 24-year-old Keithra Guyton was taken into custody and will likely face charges of capital murder and unlawful discharge of a firearm in relation to the homicide in the 3300 block of W. Roosevelt Road.

The identity of the victim in that case has also been identified as Terra Horton of Little Rock.

This arrest comes one day after 61 arrests were made as part of “Operation CeaseFire” which is a targeted effort to curb violent crime in Little Rock.

It also comes just hours after a violent night in Little Rock with two shootings also being investigated.

One shooting was in the 6600 block of Lancaster while the other happened near the intersection of 26th and Martin.

Little Rock Police are also investigating a stabbing near 65th and Wakefield.