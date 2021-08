LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing man.

Police describe 32-year-old Garrett Dean Davis as a white male who is 5 feet 11 inches tall and 220 pounds. Police believe he may be driving a white 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis with Arkansas license plate number 598 TXC.

Anyone with information on Davis’s whereabouts is asked to contact Little Rock police at 501-404-3042.