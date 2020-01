LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department (LRPD) has asked the public for help in locating a Little Rock man.

Mitchell Moore, 62 was last seen on S. Battery Street on January 27, around 12:00 p.m.

It is said that Moore might be in the North Little Rock area.

Anyone with information is asked to please call 501-404-3014 or 501-404-3042 or the Little Rock Communications Center at 501-371-4829.

Callers may request to be anonymous.