LRPD prepares for first New Year’s with “open container” at River Market Entertainment District

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – For the first time, folks will be able to ring in the New Year with a drink in hand on the open streets of downtown Little Rock’s River Market District.

Less than five months ago, city officals voted to turn the downtown River Market District into an entertainment zone that allows patrons to drink beer, wine and alcoholic beverages from open containers on the sidewalks.

Bill Fitzgerald the Vice President of Communications Little Rock Conventions and Visitors Bureau says the hours will be extended for tonight’s holiday.

“So the River Market Entertainment District its in effect on weekends and holidays and the holiday hours are from 8 a.m. to midnight,” says Bill Fitzgerald the Vice President of Marketing and Communications Little Rock Conventions and Visitors Bureau. “But on New Year’s Eve, it goes from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. So you get to stay out passed Midnight. You get to ring in the new year.”

Only drinks purchased from participating businesses within the entertainment district are allowed and partons must be wearing their red wristband and the same cup can be brought into different establishments.

While fun is on everyone’s mind tonight another topic is – safety.

Officer Eric Barnes of the Little Rock police will be out per usual-patroling the area.

“We’ll have officers that will be in bright blue uniforms. That are working the

“We’ll have officers that will be in bright blue uniforms. That are working the River Market District. They will be on bikes and on foot. That’s their assigned area where they will be the entire evening so if you see somebody if you have any concerns reach out to us let us know so we can help you out,” says Barnes.

