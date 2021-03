LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are asking people to stay clear after one person has been shot.

Please avoid the area. We will update information as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/epiE7UARdf — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) March 18, 2021

Police say the shooting occurred in the 7500 block of Geyer Springs road. The victim was shot according to police and there is no suspect at the time.

Police are investigating the shooting.