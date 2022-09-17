LITTLE ROCK, Ark – One person is dead after homicide in Little Rock early Saturday morning.

According to the Little Rock Police department, a man was taken to Baptist Hospital with life-threatening injuries Saturday morning around 4 a.m. were he later died.

Police say information is limited and detectives are working to determine where the incident originally happened and his cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing, anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the LRPD at 501-371-4829.