LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are investigating after a man was found dead Friday afternoon.

The name of the man has not been released.

There is no word yet on who is responsible, or the cause of the victim’s death.

Police were initially called to a report of a subject down in the 1000 block of East 10th Street shortly after 2:30 p.m.

Investigators are now investigating the case as a homicide.