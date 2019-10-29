LRPD gets lead in cold case, looking for family

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock Police Department is asking the public for help regarding finding family members regarding a cold case from 1987.

Cold Case Homicide Investigators are trying to locate the immediate family members of a 1987 homicide victim named Herbert Williams.

LRPD has a lead in the case.

The Cold Case team has re-evaluated evidence and would like to discuss a possible lead in the case.

Mr. Williams was killed inside of a vehicle on July 27, 1987 along with a friend, Claraetta Smith, at 21 and Maple Street.

Cold Case Investigators have located Ms. Smith’s family.

Family members of Mr. Williams should contact Cold Case Homicide Investigator Tommy Hudson at 501-404-3128 or email him at thudson@littlerock.gov.