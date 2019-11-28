LRPD: Juvenile punched after accident, man arrested

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A man is in custody after allegedly punching a juvenile following a traffic accident.

21-year-old Willie Townsend has been booked into the Pulaski County jail on a charge of second degree battery.

According to the police narrative, the alleged battery followed a vehicle accident in the 4900 block of Baseline Road around 11:00 p.m. Wednesday involving Mr. Townsend’s vehicle and another car in which a mother and son were riding.

After the collision, Mr. Townsend allegedly approached the second car and asked the juvenile to roll down his window, then struck him several times in the face.

Townsend was taken into custody after questioning.