LRPD Detective Arrested

LITTLE ROCK, ARK.–According to authorities, an LRPD employee was arrested early Thursday morning.

The Little Rock Police Department says detective John Brawley was arrested and charged with domestic assault and is being investigated by an agency in another jurisdiction.

Detective Brawley has been placed on administrative leave as a result of this incident and an internal investigation will be conducted by the department.

This story is still developing. We will keep you updated on air and online as more information becomes available.