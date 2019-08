LITTLE ROCK, Ark.—The Little Rock Fire Department has contained fire at a local apartment complex before it was able to damage any apartments.

Around 11:30 Little Rock fire crews responded to smoke coming from a building at the Westbridge apartments on Labette Manor Drive.

A fire has started in the attic above a breezeway.

The fire department got there quickly and kept the flames from spreading beyond their original source.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.