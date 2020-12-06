LRFD: 3 dead after a fire at a vacant home in downtown Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Three people are dead after a house fire early Saturday in downtown Little Rock.

Two people died on the scene and a man died at the hospital today, according to a spokesperson for the Little Rock Fire Department.

Their names have not been released.

Just after midnight yesterday morning, fire crews responded to a blaze at 1718 South Izard.

A spokesperson for the fire department says the home was listed as vacant, and there was no gas or power to the structure.

The fire marshal is investigating to determine the cause of the blaze.