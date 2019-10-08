LREA: Continuing to fight for local control

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Little Rock Education Association, a union representing LRSD Teachers, set up an informational picketing line on the overpass between King Elementary and the capitol in response to the continued battle over local control.

“We believe the state has continued to fail our students,” said Teresa Knapp Gordon, President of LREA.

The State Board of Education approved a plan last month, to return limited local control to the district with a locally-elected board in 2020.

The proposal has some community members concerned about the direction the district is heading.

“Now the state board is proposing to put into place a framework that separates our district into three tiers of school pretty much re-segregating our district,” said Knapp Gordon.

Under the proposed plan, several predominantly-minority schools labeled as failing by the state wouldn’t be run by the board, causing concerns of re-segregation.

“They want us to be separate and not equal, this is 2019, not 1957 and if we are going to have all of our districts it needs to be one district, regardless of the letter grade that was given to us,” said Lakeitha Austin, Little Rock Teacher.

Now parents and teachers are taking a stand together to fight the State Board’s proposal.

Under the proposal, schools rated ‘F’ would operate under different leadership, leadership that has not been identified yet.

“Our students need support, they need resources and the state has not provided any of those things that research shows our students in highest poverty need,” said Knapp Gordon.

“They have not served any child well, any school well, this community well. They have proven that their record has proven that,” said Leron McAdoo, Parent/ Little Rock Teacher.

“Recently our school report card came out and the scores may not have been the best but they should have been well because they were taken over by the ADE the least they could do is try to help us get out of the situation we have been in,” said Austin.

More information on the framework is expected to be released at Thursday’s meeting.

However, this group is hoping a different announcement will be made.

“We feel the entire school district as a whole, needs to be released to local control with a democratically elected board with full authority,” said Knapp Gordon.

“If they’re concerned about children and this community, they’ll just give it up. That’s an option,” said McAdoo.

The State Board of Education meeting will be held Thursday, October, 10th at 10 am.

Several events are planned this week, the following was emailed out by Grass Roots AR: