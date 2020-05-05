LR woman credits next-door neighbors and their dog for saving her life and home after storm

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — When it rains it pours. Whenever storms roll through the natural state there’s no telling what mother nature will leave behind.

Almost a year ago lighting struck a woman’s home in West Little Rock. She thanks her next-door neighbors and their dog for saving her life.

“Everyday, two or three times a day,” said Mrs. Earline.

That’s how often Mrs. Earline plays solitaire on her computer.

“It gives me something to do,” said Mrs. Earline.

But little did she know, storms would shuffle up her card games.

“It was during the day,” said Mrs. Earline.

It was June 23, 2019, the 84-year-old said a dog and two teens saved her life and her home.

“This was a God thing…laughing,” said Mrs. Earline.

It all started with a little guy named ranger, he’s a little camera shy but knew something was wrong.

“He kept running up the stairs and running back to my room and barking at me. I’d seen Lassie so I knew I should listen to the dog,” said William Word the next-door neighbor.

So, William ran over and knocked on the door.

“And he said Miss Melton your house is on fire. I didn’t even know,” said Mrs. Earline.

“He came and told me that her house was on fire and he wanted me to call 911 so I did,” said Wilson Word a next-door neighbor.

Waiting for fire crews to arrive, William grabbed a hose.

“The fire was all around me and Wilson whenever we would go up the latter we’d spray and take turns,” said William.

The storm left behind damage in her basement and her attic burned.

“The fireman’s said they could have never put it out,” said Mrs. Earline.

Mrs. Earline said William and Wilson and their dog ranger are heroes.

“I am so thankful for what they did saving the house and saving me,” said Mrs. Earline.

“I didn’t think about being a hero or nothing, I was just helping out a neighbor,” said William.

“I’m just glad that we were here,” said Wilson.

A story they’ll never forget and when it comes to Mrs. Earline, “Oh I still play my cards,” said Mrs. Earline.

Mrs. Earline said she can’t thank Metro Disaster for helping restore her home and James Tree Service for cutting down the tree.