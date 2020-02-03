LR man shot in hand, dropped off at hospital

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A man is recovering after being shot in the hand.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department (LRPD) found the victim after responding to a call at UAMS.

Detric Walker, 24 told detectives he was walking somewhere in Southwest Little Rock when he heard “more than three shots,” and was struck by a bullet in the back of his right hand.

Walker told police he didn’t exactly know where he was when the incident happened, but said he remembered passing the Auxora Arms Apartments at some point.

Walker told police he went off the main road, heard cars driving by, and then heard the shots.

UAMS police told LRPD that Walker had been dropped off in a white sedan that then sped off.

Police are still investigating.