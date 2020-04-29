Breaking News
Little Rock group feeding families impacted by virus

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Little Rock group is serving barbecue to families impacted by the virus.

Ikarus Youth Outreach teamed up with Jeffersons mobile grilling food truck on South Chester Street in Little Rock. Today they handed out a dozen hot meals for free.

They’re calling it the thankful to serve initiative.

“Just to show them we know what’s going on in regards to how their lives have changed,” said Michael Harris from the Outreach.

The meals will be provided Wednesday and Thursday’s from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

You’re encouraged to make an appointment for a time to pick up. You can do that on the Ikarus Youth Website.

They hope to continue this for the next couple of months.

