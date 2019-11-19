LR family remembers loved one after she was shot and killed

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.-“I miss her and I really want her back, but I already know it’s not going to happen. It’s just it hurt my hurt because I really need her in my life,” Dede Reed said.

A Little Rock family wants to know why their loved one was murdered.

Shameika Eason and Mallida Webb were found dead in a mobile home last Tuesday.

Montrell Burns is facing two first degree murder charges.

Police say burns called them and said he’d found the women dead when he got home.

Dede Reed says she is heartbroken. She was Shameika’s cousin and says they were best friends.

Police made an arrest in the case and it brings many questions to her family.

They want to know why someone would take Shameika’s life.

“I just miss her so much. Words can’t even explain how much we all miss her,” Reed said.

Pictures and memories are all that’s left for Dede Reed.

“I just wish I could see her one more time but not like this,” Reed said.

She shuffles through albums looking for pictures of her cousin Shameika Eason.

“She was funny, she was a prankster. She always wanted to call and do prank calls on people,” Reed said.

Shameika was a mother, sister and friend.

“It’s never a dull moment when we together, it’s always fun and smiles,” Reed said.

Police found the bodies of 35-year-old Shameika Eason and 38-year-old Mallida Webb inside a home on Nicholas Road.

“We just feel so incomplete without her,” Reed said.

Montrell Burns faces two first degree murder charges and is being held in the Pulaski County Jail.

“I don’t understand like why was she over there like why did you do that those are the main questions in my head,” Reed said.

Reed says Eason was friends with Webb.

“She was sweet too and her family is in prayers,” Reed said.

Reed says she doesn’t know why anyone would hurt her cousin.

“You tore us apart when you took her away from us. It’s really hard,” Reed said.

A pain she and her family will feel forever.

“It hurts it hurts so bad,” Reed said.

Reed says Eason leaves behind 10 kids.

The family is making funeral arrangements. Police say the investigation is on-going.

They’re evaluating evidence collected for the scene.

The bodies have been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.