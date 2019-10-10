LR City Director detained, cited after encounter with police officer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Police Department has confirmed that the City Director had been cited and detained for 20 to 30 minutes for Obstruction of Government Operations.

Ken Richardson is the City Director of Ward 2.

Richardson had just left an event and was getting gas at Kroger on Colonel Glenn when he noticed a young man and an officer in an alley of a nearby strip mall.

Richardson says the officer walked up to him and said that he couldn’t interfere with the interrogation.

Richardson told the officer that he was just watching.

Richardson said that the officer told him that he could not videotape, Richardson said that he wasn’t, and then the officer said that the young man told the officer that he was.

Richardson said that he would call the chief, and after that the officer detained him.

Richardson was in the car for about 20 to 30 minutes. He said that he never yelled, cursed or approached the officer in the first place.

“It was embarrassing, it offended me,” says Richardson.

“Hopefully there will be a full investigation,” say’s Richardson.

Little Rock Police confirmed the incident and say this will be reviewed by staff and administration.