LR Board of Directors to talk about penny sales tax

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Tonight the Little Rock Board of Directors is expected to talk about the Lift Little Rock sales tax proposal.

Tonight is the bi-weekly agenda-setting meeting so nothing will be voted on until next week. However, this is a time for Directors to ask questions and get concerns out.

While this item isn’t on the agenda, Mayor Frank Scott Jr does talk about a presentation on the sales tax in his weekly address youtube videos.

Tune in tonight at 10 for a full recap.

To see the latest video from Mayor Scott, click here.