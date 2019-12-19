Love’s Travel Stop opens in Malvern, adds 100 jobs

OKLAHOMA CITY (News Release) – Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores, the nation’s industry-leading travel stop network, is now serving customers in Malvern, Arkansas, thanks the travel stop that opened Thursday. The Malvern store, located at 6716 Highway 171, adds 100 jobs and 79 truck parking spaces to Hot Spring County.

“Love’s is pleased to bring two more convenient, clean and friendly locations to Arkansas,” said Tom Love, founder and executive chairman of Love’s. “Customers now have even more options to get the great services and products they love in a central location.”

Amenities