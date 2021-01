SHERIDAN, Ark. – A burger joint in Sheridan is fed up with enforcing the Governor’s mask mandate. Within the past couple of weeks, they posted a sign outside their windows that read “If you are going to be scared or offended because MooMoo’s café owners, Jennifer Spann, does not and will not force anyone, patron or staff, to wear a mask then please MOVE ON AND DO NOT ENTER THIS BUILDING”.

Stephanie Aiken is a resident of Sheridan and said, "I feel that it's important that we respect not only each other, but the laws that were put in place."