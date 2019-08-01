Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office searching for man, issue warning for people living near Hwy 31 N and Hwy 236 W

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark.- The Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man near Fairview Road, and are warning people who live in the area to be on alert.

Chon Armstrong (Courtesy: Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office)

According to a post on the Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Chon Armstrong ran from deputies. He was last seen running south from Fairview Road.

Armstrong has an active parole warrant for his arrest.

He was wearing blue jeans and shoes and does not have a shirt.

Authorities are urging people who live in the area of Fairview, D Plummer, AR Hwy 31 N and Hwy 236 W to lock their doors and call 911 if they see Armstrong. Officials say do not approach or try to stop him.

Officials say Chon is known to be violently resistive and to invade homes to elude arrest.