LONOKE, Ark. – Jimmy Don Crawford, 59, went missing at 11:30 a.m. on July 24.

He was last known to be at 42 N 7th St in Humnoke.

He was last seen wearing maroon shorts, no shirt, hat, and gray lace up shoes.

He’s further described as being 6’3″ tall, and about 330 pounds with brown/gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information should contact the Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office at (501) 676-3000.