Lonoke County deputies arrest man behind break-ins in Cabot

Photo: Lonoke County Jail Roster

CABOT, Ark. — The Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office released a statement regarding an arrest they made after investigating several thefts around the north end of Lonoke County.

The investigation led them to Jonathan Morgan. Detectives were able to get a warrant for Aggravated Residential Burglary, Aggravated Robbery, Kidnapping, and Terroristic Threatening.

Photo Via Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office

They found Morgan on Cardinal Lane in Cabot, and upon arrest detectives found random items in Morgan’s pockets.

These items included:

  • several cell phones
  • jewelry
  • empty wallets
  • coin purses

If you live on Cardinal Lane, Bluebird, or anywhere in that area police are asking you to call them if you have any of those household items missing.

You can call Cabot Police at 501-676-3000.

