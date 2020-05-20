Local Veteran’s organization not letting COVID-19 stop them from their mission

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A local Veteran’s organization helps people in all sorts of disasters, but today was extra special. The organization was tasked with carrying the load for others.

Members of Sheep Dog Impact Assistance laid a wreath at the Gold Star Family Memorial at the state capitol. The chairman of the organization told us they decided to do this to show this pandemic hasn’t stopped them from their mission of helping people.

“During this COVID-19 pandemic the Central Arkansas Chapter had led the way in responding to it by delivering food to the Hayes Senior Center and the Arkansas Food Bank,” said Jeff Watts from Sheep Dog Impact Assistance.

Through the pandemic, they’ve delivered 14,000 pounds of food to people in need. The organization encourages Veterans to reengage through service and finding a new sense of purpose.