Local school district warns public about Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease

WOODRUFF COUNTY, Ark. – The McCrory School District made a Facebook post yesterday telling parents of the children who went to their schools to be aware and cautions about a disease that is going around the town.
They mention that it is highly contagious and the best thing to do to not get it, is to simply was your hands and to be cautious about sharing things with other people.
Below is the statement from the McCrory School District:
“As I am sure most of you have heard, Hand Foot Mouth Disease is going around our town. This is a highly contagious virus that is transmitted through nose and throat secretions, secretions from blisters and feces. The best defense against the virus is proper hand-washing and not sharing secretions. If you or your child present with low-grade fever, blisters on hands, feet or mouth or a severe sore throat, please be evaluated by a healthcare provider. If you have any questions please contact one of the school nurses.”The McCrory School District