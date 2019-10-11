Local school district warns public about Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease

WOODRUFF COUNTY, Ark. – The McCrory School District made a Facebook post yesterday telling parents of the children who went to their schools to be aware and cautions about a disease that is going around the town.

They mention that it is highly contagious and the best thing to do to not get it, is to simply was your hands and to be cautious about sharing things with other people.

Below is the statement from the McCrory School District: