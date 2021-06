LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- For this week’s Zoo & A with the Little Rock Zoo, see if you can guess this week’s animal!

Here’s the riddle:

Talk to me and I’ll talk back.

There is no nut that I can’t crack.

I have four toes to help me snatch and climb.

My colors help me stand out every time.

Who am I?

Mandy Noell introduces us to the Little Rock Zoo’s Molly the parrot.