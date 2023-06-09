LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Former college baseball player hoped sharing his journey with cancer on social media would help others on theirs but he never imagined just how far and wide his message would reach.

A post by 21-year-old Andrew Killough captured not only thousands of likes but also resulted in generous help in his upcoming treatment.

“It’s honestly been a lot, it’s actually insane. I knew I had a lot of people behind me in the community but nothing that extreme it really is a true blessing,” Killough said.

Killough says he was playing baseball at Central Baptist College when he was injured forcing him to quit.

Later in September of 2022, he was working a roofing job when his femur snapped. He adds that when he got his scans at the hospital the news worsened.

“Then after getting scans done, they did see I had a massive tumor in my leg,” Killough said.

He was later diagnosed in October of 2022 with Ewing’s sarcoma, which according to the Mayo Clinic, is a cancer that occurs in the bone.

“It was emotional at first, it was a huge punch to the face,” Killough said.

He says he had to get his leg amputated in January of 2023, months after having the surgery several scans showed everything was clear, but around May he says he was in severe pain he was taken to a hospital in St. Louis.

“They told us it (cancer) had spread to my spine, pelvis, a spot in my lungs, and it’s possibly over here back in my left area,” Killough said.

However, he says joyous news came after he posted about his journey on Facebook, which would help he and his family go to a treatment center in Arizona.

“Fortunately, from my post being shared throughout Facebook and the prayers we were able to meet a family that has a jet willing to take us to Arizona (to the treatment center),” Killough said.

Killough says his faith has also been a driving force throughout his journey and he is grateful for all of the support from family, friends, and those on social media.

“That post made me feel like I needed to kind of express myself and get myself out there not only if I could help people but let them know who I am,” Killough said.

Killough also is asking for as many people to pray for him and his family as possible.