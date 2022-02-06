LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Life is a series of twists and turns, nothing is guaranteed.

For one woman, the instant her child was born changed the trajectory of her life and sent the newborn on a path full of challenges taken on and conquered.

“Something was not quite right, right when I was finishing up my pregnancy,” said Carolyn Arnold. “So, we had an emergency C-section, and the doctor said ‘oh! Looks like we have a downs baby here’.”

As the unknown unfolded, what was to come for Carolyn Arnold turned into a journey she has not planned, but at the same time, it was one she could not have dreamed of.

“But you know a mom and her child, she will not give up on her baby,” Carolyn said.

She, her husband and son, Andy, survived and thrived, but for three years Andy never spoke a word.

Until one night, after a church service, where Andy was singled out for prayer.

“He came up to the sink, He stood next to me, pulled on my shirt, looked up at me and said, ‘Jesus loves me this I know for the bible tells me so’,” Carolyn said.

Andy was off to the races, all the way to prom king and a vision.

“He would dress up in a dress shirt, tie, sport jacket if he had an attaché case, he probably would have taken that to school,” Carolyn said. “He was like, ‘I’m gonna have my own business one day, I’m a CEO’ and off he would go,”

After high school, there was a ‘what’s next?’ moment. There was no sharp focus, but the budding CEO had a motto.

“No limits to me means you can do whatever you want,” Andy said. “Like I say, in Jesus there is no limits. I can do whatever I want.”

His future was a limitless blank canvas until his mom saw a way to fill it with color.

“I just knew that I had to put a paintbrush in his hand and paint that child’s rocking chair that we had in the garage,” Carolyn said. “And I showed him how to do it and he did it. Gave the first one away, then did it again, sold it – $50 “

Then, Andy was on a mission.

“This is a little kid’s one, rocking chair. I have a big, big heart for kids,” Andy said. “I love kids who have disabilities, so they can see that they can sit in this and be healed and see they are limitless, limitless!”

Andrew, the CEO, became focused. Coming up with themes and painting rocking chairs to offer comfort and inspiration that gives his voice to others.

The complexity behind Andy and his chairs boils down to his motto, something he wants to get across as not complex at all.

“Live with no limits. I can, and so can you,”

One chair, ‘Sacrifice’ has a patriotic theme. His brother is a wounded veteran.

“He is, the um, I don’t want to cry, he’s my inspiration,” Andy said.

It also has scripture, his other inspiration.

“And I put ‘sacrifice’ like I said its’ the two of them,” Andy said “The sacrifice of our soldiers and the sacrifice of “Yeshua” Jesus,”

This CEO is not sitting still, he had another ‘what’s next’ moment and came up with the No Limits Ranch.

The ranch hosts kids with disabilities. Sitting not in chairs, but on horseback. Using funds from his chairs and benches to make it cost-free.

“There is healing in his heart cause he’s been healed from so much,”

They are now hoping to raise enough money to buy property to host more at the ranch.

Andrew, the CEO, is living and sharing his dream of a life with no limits, and with No Limits Ranch, he has no plans on riding alone, although his mom says he never really has been.

“He was always very special. he would do things that showed that God had his hand on him.” Carolyn said.

“You don’t have to put limits on yourself, you don’t have to put limits on what you can and cannot do,” Andy said.

To learn more about No Limits Ranch, visit their website.