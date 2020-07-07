Young adults get into fight inside Sherwood Walmart, bystander fires shot into air

SHERWOOD, Ark. – A fight at a Sherwood Walmart resulted in several arrests and one shot being fired into the air.

Earlier in the day nobody was even able to get into the Walmart parking lot. Police had blocked it off. Sherwood Police say this seemed like a big misunderstanding.

Earlier, police say a group of 4 to 5 young adults got into a fight inside the store. Then a bystander who has their conceal and carry permit, fired a round into the air to break up the fight, according to police.

Police told us everyone involved with the fight was arrested.

“Disorderly conduct for one. I’m not sure what other charges we are looking at right now,” said Sherwood Police Officer Richard McNeil.

The woman who fired the round into the air has not been charged at this time.