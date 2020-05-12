Yell County Sheriff’s salute officer killed in line of duty three years ago today

YELL COUNTY, Ark. — Today marks three years since Yell County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Kevin Mainhart was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Members of the community met outside the sheriff’s office this morning to salute him.

Lt. Mainhart was killed while responding to a standoff situation. Two other women were also killed.

Today, State Representative Mary Bentley spoke in their honor.

“Today lets take a minute to honor Kevin and the officers here at Yell County that the lord’s hand will be upon them and protect them because every day they put their lives on the line,” said Representative Bently.

Lt. Mainhart had served the citizens of Yell County as a law enforcement officer for five years. He is sorely missed.