YELL COUNTY, Ark.- The Yell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in connection to a homicide they believed happened on Wednesday near Centerville.

Deputies say David Shaun White, 41, might be driving a 2002 Silver GMC Yukon with an Arkansas license plate number 564YGD.

White is believed to be armed and should be considered dangerous.

If you see White or know where he may be, call the Yell County Sheriff’s Office at 479-495-4881 or local law enforcement.