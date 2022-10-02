YELL COUNTY, Ark. – Deputies with the Yell County Sheriff’s Office are mourning the loss of Captain John Foster.
We are saddened this morning to learn of the passing of our dear friend, Captain John Foster. Captain Foster served the citizens of Yell County with intregrity, devotion, and leadership for over 25 years. Captain Foster worked tirelessly to ensure that the people of Yell County were served by well trained deputies and jailers. His vast knowledge of the law was unmatched. His character was unquestionable. He was a moral and just lawman who held his officers to the highest standard of accountability with which he lived his life. The hole that is left in our hearts, and within the walls of this office will be felt for years to come. Captain Foster’s legacy will live on through the generations of officers he trained and worked along side. Our deepest sympathies go out to the Foster family and the untold number of lives he affected with his kind heart.Yell County Sheriff’s Department