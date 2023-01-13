YELL COUNTY, Ark. – Residents at an apartment complex in Dardanelle had to relocate after a fire broke out Thursday night.

According to Yell County Emergency Management, local fire departments were called to an apartment complex located at 108 Love Street around 6 p.m.

Officials said that 15 people were displaced from the apartment but there were no injuries reported. The residents that were affected found a place to stay Thursday night, officials said.

Yell County officials thanked the responding fire departments and other city officials who helped in the incident. Officials also said that the Red Cross was contacted.