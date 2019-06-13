Yell County homeowners begin flood clean-up process

YELL COUNTY, Ark. – Flood waters have receded in the River Valley, but now many are just starting the clean up process.

For the past three decades, Robert Graybill called a 700-acre plot of land outside of Dardanelle his. It’s right at the base where the levee broke in Yell County.

“You spend 35 years getting something nice and I’m at the age where I was hoping to sit around and enjoy it.”

The foundation under his building has washed away and his fields look more like sand bars.

“Now it’s worse than starting over. The land is so destroyed,” he said.

He’s waiting for FEMA to assist the damage before major cleanup begins. He expects that process to take a while.

“It will take time and hopefully I’m here when it’s back,” Graybill said.

He says he’ll only have memories of what his crops were before. “We had beautiful fields of oats. It looked like a TV movie.”

Graybill is keeping in positive spirits as he waits to clean up.

“Everybody’s been so helpful and cordial. It makes you feel good in a way,” he said.

Yell County says FEMA will be in that area in the next few days starting the assessment process.